One Man Injured In Airplane Crash In Lee’s Summit

Tribune Photo/Ron Wight

On December 31, 2016 at 7:45 a.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the area of NE Chipman Road and NE Douglas Street in regards to a plane crash. Upon arrival officers located a white, single engine light aircraft that had come to rest in the parking lot of the park. The pilot, the single occupant of the aircraft was extricated by emergency crews and transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The pilot had departed from Lee’s Summit Airport on December 31, 2016 at approximately 7:40 that morning and reported trouble with the aircraft shortly after take-off. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.





The pilot in the accident has been identified as 79-year-old Charles Gosselin of Kansas City, MO.