Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Operation Kidsafe Safety Event in Lee’s Summit

May 6, 2017

Operation Kidsafe Free Child Safety Events are happening all across the U.S. and Canada.  Lee’s Summit Honda is hosting our local event Friday, May 12, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (401 NE Colbern Rd).

Operation Kidsafe is Free and private for families.  Parents take home the only record of the visit….(a Bio Document) that is ready to hand to law enforcement in an emergency.  Safety tips to start a family safety action plan are also included.

Operation Kidsafe founder Mark Bott is available for interviews. Your listeners and readers will long appreciate your efforts to let them know about this free and potentially lifesaving Child Safety Week program.

The Event is free for every family.  No special information is needed, as there is no data basing.  Parents take home the only record of the visit.



