Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Optimists Give To Lee's Summit Social...

Optimists Give To Lee's Summit Social Services

Optimists Give To Lee's Summit Social Services

December 24, 2016

Lyle Wyly, Sandie Wyly, Roger Slead, club president and Laura Muckey, LSSS employee, Club members not present: Mike Begley, Raeann Fenton, Charles and Carolyn Hitchcock and Rebbecca Speake.


Lee's Summit Evening Optimist Club donates over $600 in non-perishable items to Lee's Summit Social Services in time for Christmas.

The club was chartered in the 1970s and gives support of time and money to assist families and children in need.

The president, Roger Slead is the only active charter member and is always on the lookout for ways to help families and others.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,766
Lee's Summit City Council Opens Investigation Into Illegal Business Deals and Staff Issues
Page Views: 938
City Votes To Remove Authority From City Manager To Direct Investigation
Page Views: 831
Council Member Diane Forte Moves To Stop Motions During Council Roundtable
Page Views: 636
City’s Crews Treating Streets and Preparing for Snow Today, Saturday, Dec. 17
Page Views: 611
Teen charged in Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Update: I-29/35 at the Paseo Bridge
Update: I-29/35 at the Paseo Bridge
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio