Lyle Wyly, Sandie Wyly, Roger Slead, club president and Laura Muckey, LSSS employee, Club members not present: Mike Begley, Raeann Fenton, Charles and Carolyn Hitchcock and Rebbecca Speake.

Lee's Summit Evening Optimist Club donates over $600 in non-perishable items to Lee's Summit Social Services in time for Christmas.





The club was chartered in the 1970s and gives support of time and money to assist families and children in need.





The president, Roger Slead is the only active charter member and is always on the lookout for ways to help families and others.