By Claire Tadokoro

Tribune Intern Reporter





With a paintbrush and wine glass at the ready, enjoy an entertaining evening with friends, and help a local cause.





On Tuesday, June 13th at 7 p.m. the non-profit organization, One Good Meal, is holding a fundraiser event at Wine & Design 217 SE 291 Hwy Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.





The evening will consist of painting a canvas to take home, drinking wine, eating appetizers, and visiting with friends. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will be donated back to One Good Meal.

“The people at Wine & Design guarantee that you’re going to walk away with a piece you’ll love,” One Good Meal director Roberta McArthur said. “I’m better at wine than painting, but I wanted to try it! We’re going to laugh and enjoy being friends.”





McArthur’s mother started One Good Meal nearly 23 years ago. Their mission is to serve the elderly (55+) and homebound of Lee’s Summit and Greenwood one meal per day regardless of income.

“All you have to do is call,” McArthur said about becoming a recipient. Currently, they have about 125 on their list, and they deliver about 108 daily meals. All the meals have come from the Hy-Vee on Rice Road since its start.





McArthur has served as director for 15 years now, and her work is entirely on a volunteer-basis. There are many ways to help One Good Meal in addition to their Paint It Forward event on June 13.

“Besides financial contributions, I need people to be passionate about helping the needy. I’m always needing drivers to deliver the meals. We also have volunteers that bake desserts for our seniors.”

McArthur said that she continues to work for this local cause because she believes in Lee’s Summit and its generosity.





“Lee’s Summit raised me. I need to give it back,” she said. “I’m paying it forward. People were there helping me grow up and now I’m helping them.





“That’s the mentality of Lee’s Summit. We have always taken care of each other,” she said. “The number of seniors in Lee’s Summit is growing exponentially. We need to make sure they have food. Many forget that our seniors are lonely and many don’t have family anymore. They need help. I love my seniors and I have the most amazing seniors ever.”





Grab friends, and RSVP for Paint It Forward at: www.wineanddesign.com/kansascity or 816-875-9707.





Find out more about One Good Meal at www.onegoodmeal.org.