Home » News » Paranormal Investigation at Missouri Town 1855

Paranormal Investigation at Missouri Town 1855

October 14, 2017

On Saturday, Oct. 21, visitors are invited to participate in a search for paranormal activity with trained ghost hunters. 

The ghost hunters will demonstrate the various professional tools that they use for interacting and detecting, what they say are, spirits throughout the village, including several of Missouri Town’s historic homes. 

The meeting point is Missouri Town 1855, 8010 E. Park Road Lee’s Summit, MO 64064. One session is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The second session is 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Advanced registration is required, and the event costs $15 per person. Visitors must be at least 12 years of age. 

Registration is available online. Call (816)-229-8980 or email missouritown@jacksongov.org with questions.



