By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





Members of the Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation Board heard public concerns over issues at local dog parks when the board met on Wednesday, May 24.





Lee's Summit resident Steve Parker thanked the board for their service, and said that he wished to speak on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves, the four-legged patrons of the dog parks, as well as their owners.





"Increasingly, we have more and more uncut dogs," Mr. Parker said, referring to dogs that have not been spayed or neutered. "They change the behavior in dogs." As much as pet owners like to dress up their pets in boots and sweaters and other things, dogs are not human, he said.





"Uncut dogs change the reaction of dogs in a dog park in a controlled environment. It makes it a little more uncontrolled," he continued. This causes conflict with other dogs, it is a rule violation, and it creates conflict among dog owners, he said.





"Secondly, another concern, a larger and larger number of smaller and smaller children have introduced themselves, through parents or guardians or whomever, into the dog environment," he said. "It's the dogs' park. Not that they are not welcome." Mr. Parker then pointed out that the rules of the dog parks state that children must be accompanied by a parent, but "not completely unsupervised."

Some instances, he mentioned, involved a child as young as two years old left unsupervised to play in the dog park near where a group of dogs played. At other times young children have played on the park equipment meant for the dogs. "Again, it creates conflict with dogs, between the actions of the children, the dogs pick up on those actions. Dogs react like dogs do; they think everyone is playing," he said. The situation leads to more conflict with dog owners.





The conflict that is beginning to increase between dog owners was another area of concern. Responsible dog owners are out there trying to abide by the rules, he said. When others do try to bend and break those rules, it creates more conflict.





He said that he sees a lack of coordination and communication between animal control and the Parks Department. Some of the conflicts between dog owners have escalated. He mentioned an incident where his wife had been followed to her car by another person and blocked in.





Mr. Parker then suggested having animal control in the dog parks at peak times, between four and eight in the evening, he suggested, in order to see what is going on and to enforce the rules.

He suggested among other solutions a tweak of the rules, including a change in the wording requiring that children not just be "accompanied" by an adult but "supervised."





Mr. Parker asked the Park Board to establish communication with animal control in order to find out what is going on, and to speak with the public more in order to better disseminate information. He also said it was difficult to find out information in order to resolve the issues.





The topic was revisited during the Roundtable portion of the meeting. The Board will look further into the matter. Communication with the LSPD is good, board members said, but the board discussed ways to do spot checks.





"I think the answer is the Lee's Summit Police Department," Mr. Lawrence Bivins said. "I think police presence is the main thing."