Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Park University Kansas City Area December 2017 Graduates Announced

Park University Kansas City Area December 2017 Graduates Announced

December 16, 2017

Park University held its December 2017 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on Dec. 9 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo.

The University had 397 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — 156 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 241 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate. Michael Collins, president and chief executive officer of the Port Authority of Kansas City, Mo., presented the keynote address. Collins, a 2004 graduate of Park, is also the immediate past chair of Park’s Board of Trustees, having served as chair from 2015-17.

LIST OF GRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])
Master of Arts in Communication and Leadership

• Andre L. Dixon, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Horace Mann High School, Gary, Ind.)
Master of Business Administration
• Abdallah R. Akkila, Finance, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Master of Education
• Amanda Elizabeth Felix, Educational Leadership, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• Taylor Ann Sears, Language and Literacy, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• Emily Allison Vaccaro, Language and Literacy, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

LIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Honors designation key ([at least 45 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):
• @ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)
• # — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)
• $ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)
% — With Distinction (students who complete 24 to 44 credit hours at Park with a 3.75 GPA or better)

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])
Bachelor of Arts

• $ Alice Leann Kempf, Organizational Communication, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Blue Valley North High School, Overland Park, Kan.)
Bachelor of Public Administration
• @ Nathan Manley, Fire Service Management, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Bachelor of Science
• # Adam Allen, Management/Accounting, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit [Mo.] North High School)
• Na Kisha N. Bausby, Business Administration/Human Resources, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Northeast High School, Kansas City, Mo.) 
• # Jillian Faye Dhone, Business Administration/Human Resources, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit North High School)
• $ Michael A. Exendine, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• Taylor Kay Fletcher, Fitness and Wellness, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit North High School)
• Tina Marie Jackson, Social Psychology, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• # Momodou Muctarr Jallow, Business Administration/International Business, Kansas City, Mo.
• # Kirsten M. Jenkins, Social Psychology, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• @ Mitchel D. McCain, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Raymore-Peculiar High School, Peculiar, Mo.)
• @ Sarah Jane Wright, Management/Accounting, Lee’s Summit, Mo.



