Park University held its December 2017 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on Dec. 9 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo.
The University had 397 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — 156 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 241 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate. Michael Collins, president and chief executive officer of the Port Authority of Kansas City, Mo., presented the keynote address. Collins, a 2004 graduate of Park, is also the immediate past chair of Park’s Board of Trustees, having served as chair from 2015-17.
LIST OF GRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED
(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])
Master of Arts in Communication and Leadership
• Andre L. Dixon, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Horace Mann High School, Gary, Ind.)
Master of Business Administration
• Abdallah R. Akkila, Finance, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Master of Education
• Amanda Elizabeth Felix, Educational Leadership, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• Taylor Ann Sears, Language and Literacy, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• Emily Allison Vaccaro, Language and Literacy, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
LIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED
(Honors designation key ([at least 45 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):
• @ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)
• # — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)
• $ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)
% — With Distinction (students who complete 24 to 44 credit hours at Park with a 3.75 GPA or better)
(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])
Bachelor of Arts
• $ Alice Leann Kempf, Organizational Communication, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Blue Valley North High School, Overland Park, Kan.)
Bachelor of Public Administration
• @ Nathan Manley, Fire Service Management, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Bachelor of Science
• # Adam Allen, Management/Accounting, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit [Mo.] North High School)
• Na Kisha N. Bausby, Business Administration/Human Resources, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Northeast High School, Kansas City, Mo.)
• # Jillian Faye Dhone, Business Administration/Human Resources, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit North High School)
• $ Michael A. Exendine, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• Taylor Kay Fletcher, Fitness and Wellness, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit North High School)
• Tina Marie Jackson, Social Psychology, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• # Momodou Muctarr Jallow, Business Administration/International Business, Kansas City, Mo.
• # Kirsten M. Jenkins, Social Psychology, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
• @ Mitchel D. McCain, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Raymore-Peculiar High School, Peculiar, Mo.)
• @ Sarah Jane Wright, Management/Accounting, Lee’s Summit, Mo.