Park University held its December 2017 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on Dec. 9 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo.





The University had 397 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — 156 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 241 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate. Michael Collins, president and chief executive officer of the Port Authority of Kansas City, Mo., presented the keynote address. Collins, a 2004 graduate of Park, is also the immediate past chair of Park’s Board of Trustees, having served as chair from 2015-17.





LIST OF GRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED





(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Master of Arts in Communication and Leadership





• Andre L. Dixon, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Horace Mann High School, Gary, Ind.)

Master of Business Administration

• Abdallah R. Akkila, Finance, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Master of Education

• Amanda Elizabeth Felix, Educational Leadership, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

• Taylor Ann Sears, Language and Literacy, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

• Emily Allison Vaccaro, Language and Literacy, Lee’s Summit, Mo.





LIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED





(Honors designation key ([at least 45 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):

• @ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)

• # — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)

• $ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)

% — With Distinction (students who complete 24 to 44 credit hours at Park with a 3.75 GPA or better)





(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Bachelor of Arts





• $ Alice Leann Kempf, Organizational Communication, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Blue Valley North High School, Overland Park, Kan.)

Bachelor of Public Administration

• @ Nathan Manley, Fire Service Management, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Bachelor of Science

• # Adam Allen, Management/Accounting, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit [Mo.] North High School)

• Na Kisha N. Bausby, Business Administration/Human Resources, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Northeast High School, Kansas City, Mo.)

• # Jillian Faye Dhone, Business Administration/Human Resources, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit North High School)

• $ Michael A. Exendine, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

• Taylor Kay Fletcher, Fitness and Wellness, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit North High School)

• Tina Marie Jackson, Social Psychology, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

• # Momodou Muctarr Jallow, Business Administration/International Business, Kansas City, Mo.

• # Kirsten M. Jenkins, Social Psychology, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

• @ Mitchel D. McCain, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Raymore-Peculiar High School, Peculiar, Mo.)

• @ Sarah Jane Wright, Management/Accounting, Lee’s Summit, Mo.