Suspect At Large In Saline County For Assault On Law Enforcement Officer





Sgt. Collin Stosberg





On January 13, 2017, at 6:31 p.m., a trooper began pursuing a vehicle for traffic charges eastbound MO-20 at Route EE, in Saline County, Missouri. The vehicle fled southbound on Route EE from MO-20 before crashing at the intersection of 160 th Road and Route EE. At 6:37 p.m., the trooper advised shots were fired and gunfire was exchanged with the suspect. The suspect then fled into a field. The suspect was not located at the scene and the trooper was not injured.





Further investigation revealed the suspect has been identified as Troy Bateman, 35, from Marshall, MO, has an active parole violation warrant for burglary. Bateman is also wanted for questioning in reference to the assault on law enforcement that took place regarding this incident. It is believed Bateman could be armed with a handgun.





If you make contact with the suspect, please use extreme caution. If you have any information, please contact Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A by phone at 816-622-0800.