Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Parole Violation Suspect Wanted In Questioning...

Parole Violation Suspect Wanted In Questioning For Shooting At A Trooper

Parole Violation Suspect Wanted In Questioning For Shooting At A Trooper

January 14, 2017

Suspect At Large In Saline County For Assault On Law Enforcement Officer

Sgt. Collin Stosberg

On January 13, 2017, at 6:31 p.m., a trooper began pursuing a vehicle for traffic charges eastbound MO-20 at Route EE, in Saline County, Missouri. The vehicle fled southbound on Route EE from MO-20 before crashing at the intersection of 160 th Road and Route EE. At 6:37 p.m., the trooper advised shots were fired and gunfire was exchanged with the suspect. The suspect then fled into a field. The suspect was not located at the scene and the trooper was not injured.

Further investigation revealed the suspect has been identified as Troy Bateman, 35, from Marshall, MO, has an active parole violation warrant for burglary. Bateman is also wanted for questioning in reference to the assault on law enforcement that took place regarding this incident. It is believed Bateman could be armed with a handgun.

If you make contact with the suspect, please use extreme caution. If you have any information, please contact Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A by phone at 816-622-0800.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,821
Parole Hearing Nears Again As City Remembers
Page Views: 4,657
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 3,843
Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter named new Lee’s Summit R-7 superintendent
Page Views: 2,907
BREAKING: Lee's Summit Students Returning Home Delayed by Accident
Page Views: 1,861
City Manager and Councilmember Claim to Not Know 39-Year-Old Conflict of Interest State Statute
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
U.S. flag, Missouri flag to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor those who died in terrorist attacks on the 11th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
U.S. flag, Missouri flag to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor those who died in terrorist attacks on the 11th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio