Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Patrol Provides Information To Missouri Attorney General’s Office

May 10, 2017

Yesterday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced its withdrawal from the HELP, Inc. Board of Directors. Today the Patrol provided all information from its internal review to Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Office. The Patrol will fully cooperate with the Attorney General and his team in their review of this matter.

Colonel Sandra K. Karsten ordered the internal review of the Patrol’s involvement with the HELP, Inc. Board of Directors after taking office earlier this year.

The Patrol’s review uncovered concerns with actions during the prior administration by individuals no longer employed by the Patrol.

Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to the Attorney General’s Office.


