Patrol Reports Seven Fatalities During New Year's Counting Period January 2, 2017

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that there were seven fatalities during the New Year's holiday counting period from 6 p.m., Friday, December 29, 2017 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 1, 2018. Troopers investigated 229 traffic crashes, which included 77 injuries and five of the seven fatalities. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and Sullivan (MO) Police Department each investigated one traffic crash fatality during the counting period. In addition, troopers made 129 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 49 drug arrests during the 2018 New Year counting period. There were no boating crashes or drownings during the 2018 New Year’s holiday counting period.

Last year over the New Year’s holiday counting period, Missouri law enforcement agencies reported 539 traffic crashes, which injured 302 people. There were eight fatalities during the 2017 New Year’s holiday counting period. In addition, troopers made 103 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 67 drug arrests. There were no boating incidents or drownings during the 2017 New Year’s holiday counting period.

Three traffic crash fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, area; two traffic crash fatalities occurred in the Troop E, Poplar Bluff, MO, area, and one traffic crash fatality occurred in each of the Troop G, Willow Spring, MO, area and the Troop H, St. Joseph, MO, area.

There were no traffic crash fatalities during the counting period Friday, December 29, 2017.

Three people died in traffic crashes on Saturday, December 30, 2017. Gregory A. Reynolds, 73, of Clarkton, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving began sliding, ran off the roadway, and overturned. The crash occurred in Dunklin County on Missouri Highway 25 north of Clarkton. Dunklin County Coroner James Powell pronounced Reynolds dead at the scene of the crash. Reynolds was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Gary D. Greenwood, 19, of Mountain Grove, MO, died when the he overcorrected, causing the vehicle he was driving to travel off the roadway and overturn. Greenwood was ejected from the vehicle. The crash occurred in Texas County on Missouri Route AM east of Mountain Grove. Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater pronounced Greenwood deceased. It is unknown whether or not Greenwood was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Phillip G. Hoenig, 49, of St. Charles, MO, died when another vehicle ran a red light and struck Hoenig's vehicle as he was turning left. The crash occurred in St. Louis, MO, at the intersection of Hall Street and Adelaide Avenue. Hoenig was transported to St. Louis University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Dr. Jennifer La'Plant pronounced Hoenig deceased at the hospital. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the crash.

Two people died as a result of traffic crashes on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Bonita D. Fuller, 67, of Jackson, MO, died when the vehicle she was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a ditch, went airborne, then struck a tree and a house. The crash occurred in Cape Girardeau County on U.S. Highway 61 in Fruitland, MO. Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner David Taylor pronounced Fuller dead at the scene. Fuller was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Cole Watson, 20, of Sullivan, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving drove off the roadway. Watson was ejected from the vehicle. The crash occurred on Vine Street in the city of Sullivan, MO. Watson was pronounced deceased at Missouri Baptist Hospital. Watson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The Sullivan Police Department investigated the crash.

Two people died as a result of traffic crashes on New Year's Day, Monday, January 1, 2018. Brandon M. Scott, 28, of Independence, MO, died after the vehicle he was driving failed to stop at the intersection of Missouri Route A and Missouri Route H in Turney, MO, in Clinton County. The vehicle then traveled off the edge of the intersection and struck a hedge post, coming to rest on its driver's side. Clinton County Coroner Lee Hanks pronounced Scott dead at the scene. Scott was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Clinton County Sheriff's Department and Lathrop (MO) Fire Department also responded.

Gerald J. Beers, 79, of Festus, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving failed to yield while attempting to cross northbound U.S. Highway 67. A northbound vehicle struck Beers' vehicle which rotated counter-clockwise into the left lane and was struck by a second vehicle. The crash occurred in Jefferson County on U.S. Highway 67 at Montauk Drive. Dr. Evans at Mercy Hospital pronounced Beers deceased at the hospital. Beers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver and a passenger in the first vehicle that struck Beers' vehicle sustained minor injuries; neither were wearing seat belts. The driver of the second vehicle that struck Beers' vehicle was not injured; he was wearing a seat belt.

Note: The fatality statistics in this news release could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report fatal traffic crashes after this news release is distributed.






