Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Payments For Jackson County Tax Bills Accepted...

Payments For Jackson County Tax Bills Accepted At City Hall

December 31, 2016

It's that time of year when Jackson County Personal Property and/or Real Estate tax bills arrive.  We try to make things easier for you by accepting payments locally at Lee's Summit City Hall where you can make changes and receive your receipt immediately.  Again this year, office hours will be extended beyond the 8-5 normal business hours.  These extensions include one hour earlier and one hour later on December 27, 28, 29  and 30, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Don't forget that bills are due December 31, 2016 and City Hall will be closed over the weekend which includes December 31.

The City will continue to receive 1% of tax dollars collected for acting as an agent for Jackson County.  
Statement Wrong?  That's okay, but don't wait until the last minute! Please note that titles, registrations or proof of sale documents are required for billing corrections.

Parking is available on Green Street, in the parking garage at 2nd & Green streets or in the lot on the north side of the building.  Treasury is located on the first floor of City Hall, near the north entrance.
Payment is accepted by cash or check only made payable to Jackson County Collector.


