Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Persons of interest identified in Lees Summit triple shooting

January 13, 2018

January 13, 2018

By Carmen Spaeth
Public Information Officer
Lee's Summit Police Department

On January 4th, 2018 the Lee’s Summit Police Department responded to the 1100 block of NE Independence Ave. regarding a shooting.  

Three victims were located with varying degrees of injuries, all are expected to recover.
 
The Investigation has developed four persons of interest.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the first two subjects. 

We are looking for help in identifying and locating the other two who may be witnesses or have information regarding the case.

Subject #1: Ty’Reik DelShaun Franklin b/m 20 years of age. Known to frequent Kansas City, Mo. and Raytown, Mo.
 
Subject #2: Harold W. Craig b/m 19 years of age. Known to frequent Kansas City, Mo. Raytown, Mo. also has ties to Coffeyville, Ks. 
 
Subject #3: Unidentified

Subject #4: Unidentified, known to go by “Dee Money”
 
A Champagne colored Honda Accord was also identified as a possible vehicle seen leaving the scene. 

If you know the whereabouts of any of the subjects, can identity subject 3 or 4, or have any other information regarding this case please call the TIPS Hotline 474-TIPS.



RANDOM PICK
Fundraiser To Benefit Jacob Turk For Congress
Fundraiser To Benefit Jacob Turk For Congress
