Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Phyllis A. Nesom of Lee's Summit, State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

January 10, 2017

UPDATE: Nesom was located safe by Troop A – Lees Summit on Interstate 70 near Oak Grove, MO.

The Lee's Summit MO PD has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at St. Luke's Hospital 100 NE St. Luke's Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO at 4:00 PM on January 09, 2017/.
 
The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:
Phyllis A. Nesom, a white, female, age 64, height 5'05", 197 lbs, red hair, hazel eyes,  last seen wearing a white jacket and dark clothing. Unique characteristics:  glasses and has a fresh cut over her left eye
 
Diagnosed Medical Condition(s):  Multiple personality disorder and undiagnosed narcolepsy
 
Vehicle Information:
Black 2006 Toyota Matrix bearing MO AS99F last seen at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO
 
Phyllis A. Nesom left St. Luke’s Hospital after visiting family and did not return home. Subject suffers from multiple personality disorder and does not have medication with her and as result may hallucinate and lose consciousness.
 
Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lee’s Summit PD at (816) 969-7390).
 


