Planet Fitness Plans To Open New Location In Lee’s Summit
September 30, 2017
Planet Fitness recently announced it will be opening a new location in Lee’s Summit at 300 Southwest Blue Parkway.
There will also be a new location in Overland Park, KS at 9331 Quivira Road. Representatives anticipate both clubs will open by the end of 2017, joining 10 other Planet Fitness locations already operating in the Kansas City area.
“People across the Kansas City metro have continuously shown us how excited they are to welcome an incredibly affordable and pressure-free fitness experience into their communities. This warm reception is now going to allow us to operate 12 clubs total in this region, all of which have opened in just the last six years. We couldn’t be happier to continue investing in the Kansas City area by extending our Judgement Free mission into Overland Park and Lee’s Summit,” said Seth Henson, franchise partner at United Planet Fitness Partners.
The 23,500-square-foot club in Lee’s Summit will feature a wide variety of equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, arc trainers and stationary bikes—all pointed at 70-inch televisions for member entertainment while working out. Planet Fitness also offers a popular 30-minute PF Express circuit room, dedicated abs and stretching area, a full complement of user-friendly strength equipment, the new PF-360 Circuit machine and full locker rooms that include free day-use lockers, private changing rooms and tile showers.
The Lee’s Summit location will also offer a deal for new members starting in mid-November of just $1 down as an enrollment fee, followed by $10 a month thereafter, with no commitment. Overland Park’s location will offer this same promotion.
And because value is prioritized at Planet Fitness, a Black Card® membership will be available at $21.99 a month. It includes supplemental amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to more than 1,400 clubs in the Planet Fitness chain, as well as use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, tanning and Total Body Enhancement booths, along with 50 percent off select cooler drinks.
More details about the clubs, including planned ribbon-cutting ceremonies and background about Planet Fitness’ goal to further invest in the Overland Park and Lee’s Summit communities, will be released during their respective grand openings.