Planning Commissioners Discuss Amending Bylaws

September 15, 2017





By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





Members of the Planning Commission met on Tuesday, September 12 and further discussed the topic of the amendment of current Planning Commission bylaws to change the order of meeting agendas in order to move the public comment section of the meeting.





The discussion to change the order of the agenda was sparked by concerns raised by a local citizen who attended the meeting and desired to express his concerns over the impact the approval of a sign application would have on his property, but the application was approved with the consent agenda for that meeting.





Public comments are currently held toward the end of the meeting. Planning Division Manager Hector Soto, Jr. asked the Commissioners for their opinions on the change.





“I am very comfortable,” Commissioner Colene Roberts said. “I’ve always wondered why we do it backwards, and I appreciate that staff has jumped on this so quickly.”





Commission Chair Jason Norbury told the planning manager that he thinks the move is fine.





The proposed amendment will be formally presented at the September 26 Planning Commission meeting. In order to be approved, six affirmative votes are required.





Commissioners, Carla Dial, Dana Arth, Beto Lopez, Herman Watson, and Donnie Funk were also present at the meeting.