Pleasant Hill man charged in fatal shooting Friday on I-70 in Independence

Pleasant Hill man charged in fatal shooting Friday on I-70 in Independence

September 30, 2017

A Pleasant Hill, MO, man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting Friday on Interstate 70 in Independence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Michael T. Dumas, dob: 2/21/1991, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records, witnesses told Independence police that they saw a black vehicle and shots being fired from a black vehicle at a silver vehicle. They said that the victim had also exchanged words at a nearby gas station with a man before the incident. Dumas vehicle was found abandoned near the stadiums. Witnesses said he was hiding in the woods near the stadiums after he said he had done something bad.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.



