Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Pleasant Lea Elementary Planning 50th...
Pleasant Lea Elementary Planning 50th Anniversary Celebration March 12
January 21, 2017
Pleasant Lea Elementary School is preparing for a 50th anniversary celebration, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. March 12 at the school, 700 Persels Road.
Current and former students, staff and families are invited to the event. RSVPs are not required for attendance.
Wanted: History Lovers to Participate in Walking Tour of Churches & Homes of Lee’s Summit
