Please Join Us for the 13th Annual Polar Plunge

Be a Below-Zero Hero!





WHO: More than 800 brave men and women from around the area will don costumes and swimwear and take "polar" dips into Longview Lake.





WHAT: This "unbearable" event is one of the many projects hosted by local law enforcement to benefit their charity of choice, Special Olympics Missouri.





WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 28. Registration for the Plunge begins at 9:00 a.m., the traditional Parade of Costumes will proceed at 12:00 p.m. with the plunge immediately following.





WHERE: Longview Lake, 11101 Raytown Road. Parking is available onsite.





WHY: The Reason for Freezin' . . . the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri! All proceeds from the event benefit the 1,800+ athletes of the KC Metro Area.





HOW: Please contact Adam Wright at wright@somo.org or (913) 789-0332 if you need to make any technical arrangements prior to the event.





We hope to see you at the beach!

About Special Olympics Missouri

Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 15,000 athletes participate in 21 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.





Special Olympics Missouri is proud of our financial health returning 85 percent of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau A+ Charity Accreditation, Charity Navigator 4-star rating and Guidestar Gold Level.





Thank you for trusting us with your donations, volunteer time and your goodwill.





Visit Special Olympics at www.somo.org. Engage with us on Twitter @somissouri; fb.com/specialolympicsmo.