Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Please Join Us for the 13th Annual Polar Plunge

Please Join Us for the 13th Annual Polar Plunge

Be a Below-Zero Hero!

WHO: More than 800 brave men and women from around the area will don costumes and swimwear and take "polar" dips into Longview Lake.

WHAT: This "unbearable" event is one of the many projects hosted by local law enforcement to benefit their charity of choice, Special Olympics Missouri.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 28. Registration for the Plunge begins at 9:00 a.m., the traditional Parade of Costumes will proceed at 12:00 p.m. with the plunge immediately following.

WHERE: Longview Lake, 11101 Raytown Road. Parking is available onsite.

WHY: The Reason for Freezin' . . . the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri! All proceeds from the event benefit the 1,800+ athletes of the KC Metro Area.

HOW: Please contact Adam Wright at wright@somo.org or (913) 789-0332 if you need to make any technical arrangements prior to the event.

We hope to see you at the beach!
 
About Special Olympics Missouri
Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 15,000 athletes participate in 21 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.

Special Olympics Missouri is proud of our financial health returning 85 percent of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau A+ Charity Accreditation, Charity Navigator 4-star rating and Guidestar Gold Level.

Thank you for trusting us with your donations, volunteer time and your goodwill. 

Visit Special Olympics at www.somo.org. Engage with us on Twitter @somissouri; fb.com/specialolympicsmo.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,114
Collision Kills Two Lee's Summit Males, Third in Hospital
Page Views: 1,368
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 923
Sympathy to the friends and family of Yordano Ventura
Page Views: 546
Moving Greenwood Forward
Page Views: 514
LSR7 Board, Dr. Dennis Carpenter Addressed Community Concerns in a Meeting Wednesday
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Banks-Johnson Named To Soccer All-State
Banks-Johnson Named To Soccer All-State
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio