PLMS selects January High 5 Award Winners

January 14, 2017

The Modern Language Department at Pleasant Lea Middle School selected the school’s High 5 winners for January. Winners are (from left) Noah Gray, Most Improved Seventh-grader; Isabelle Murphy, Outstanding Seventh-grader; Cassie Forgione, Most Improved Eighth-grader; and Vy Nguyen, Outstanding Eighth-grader. Dr. Janette Miller (center), PLMS principal, presented the students with their awards.

The school’s Partners in Education, Lee’s Summit Medical Center and Mazuma Credit Union, sponsor the award. The High 5 Award was designed to promote academic excellence among students of PLMS. Lee’s Summit Medical Center presents each student with a Paradise Park gift card, and Mazuma Credit Union presents the students with a gift card for Sonic.



