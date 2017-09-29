Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Police Investigating Incident at LS North Campus

Police Investigating Incident at LS North Campus

Police Investigating Incident at LS North Campus

September 29, 2017

By Sgt. Chris Depue
Lee's Summit MO Police Department
Public Information Unit Supervisor

On Friday, 9/29/2017 at approximately 7:50 a.m. emergency crews were called to the Lee’s Summit North High School campus on the report of a student who had attempted to harm themselves.  

When emergency crews arrived on the scene they were told that the student was in an area on the second floor and that students had heard a single gun shot.  

Within minutes of the event district staff implemented lockdown protocols that kept all students and staff safe. Emergency crews were able to quickly gain access to the victim and the student was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.  
Tragically, shortly after arriving at the hospital, the student lost their life. Investigators with the Lee’s Summit Police Department are working to conduct the investigation in full cooperation with district staff. 

The district staff moved students from the lockdown to an orderly reunification with parents and all students were transported from the campus by 9:20 a.m.    

Investigation into the incident continues and the victim’s name is being withheld pending family notifications. 

*********************UPDATED 9/29/2017 AT 2:20 P.M. *************************
The victim in this incident has been identified as 17 year old Gemesha A. Thomas of Lee’s Summit, MO. She was a senior at Lee’s Summit North High School. 



