The Missouri Department of Transportation has postponed it plans to close the outside lane along Interstate 470 between the I-70 interchange and Little Blue River Bridge until further notice. The work was originally scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. This lane closure was for shoulder reconstruction along the northern portion of an extensive I-470 bridge rehabilitation project scheduled to last until November 2018.

As a reminder, crews will REDUCE I-470 to two lanes in each direction from just east of View High Drive to west of the Cedar Creek Bridge beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5, through mid-November. During this time, eastbound traffic will be shifted to the westbound side of I-470. Crews will be repairing the bridge decking on the bridges at Little Blue River, View High Drive, and Cedar Creek. Commute times are expected to increase. We strongly encourages motorists to find alternate routes if necessary.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.