By Kalie Hudson

Manager, Marketing & Sales

Powell Gardens, Kansas City’s Botanical Garden

Powell Gardens, Kansas City’s botanical garden, is pressing the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to grant a public hearing in regards to the expansion of a confined animal feeding operation just three miles west of the 30-year old community treasure. Valley Oaks Steak Company, LLC, located on 50 Highway in Johnson County, has plans to expand their 400-acre operation from nearly 900 head of cattle to 6,999.





Concerned about potential effects the expansion could have on the purity of local waterways and air quality, community members and Powell Gardens’ supporters began a campaign last week to convince the Missouri Department of Resources of the need for a public hearing. Powell Gardens is asking for continued support in contacting the Missouri Department of Natural Resources with concerns.





“Powell Gardens has grave concerns regarding the expansion of the Valley Oaks Steak Company,” said Tabitha Schmidt, CEO/President of Powell Gardens. “Its proximity to the Gardens raises many questions about ground and surface water contamination, particulate matter in the air, insects and odors. We have been overwhelmed by support from the community regarding our stance to oppose the project.”

The expansion includes housing, slaughtering, processing cattle and the sale of meat on-site, while also allowing an increase in the number of cattle on the 400-acre operation from nearly 900 to 6,999. Operations at or above 7,000 head of cattle are designated as Class IA facilities, which are subject to regular monitoring of odor emissions. Valley Oaks Steak Company would be classified as IB at 6,999 head of cattle and would not be subject to as stringent of guidelines. According to various studies conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Environmental Resource Center, possible effects of confined animal feeding operations can include groundwater contamination and effects to air quality.

As a clean-air facility, promoting conservation and botanical excellence, Powell Gardens is concerned for the future of the gardens and the well-being of citizens that could be affected by this expansion. Concerned community members are encouraged to submit comments on the threat to air quality and ground and surface water purity to:

Gregory Caldwell Missouri Department of Natural Resources P.O. Box 176 Jefferson City, MO 65102 E-mail address: greg.caldwell@dnr.mo.gov (573) 526-1426

Powell Gardens, Kansas City’s botanical garden, resides on 970 acres of lush, rolling hills just east of Kansas City. Known for its world-class architecture and stunning display gardens, Powell Gardens sees nearly 100,000 visitors per year and offers classes, performances and festivals year-round. In 2009, the Heartland Harvest Garden, a 12-acre expansion that encompasses the Nation’s largest edible landscapes, was opened to the public.

For more information about admission, seasonal hours, special events, classes, rentals and memberships visit powellgardens.org.











