Presentation Church Fish Fry Embraces Community And Those In Need

February 3, 2018

Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri has been hosting Lenten Fish Fries since the 1980’s. What began as a way to bring members of the church together has evolved into a celebration of community beyond the doors of Presentation Church. Today, the Presentation Fish Fry celebrates community and also serves those in need. Proceeds from the Fish Fry support the Presentation Youth Service Mission Trip held each summer at various locations in the United States with the goal of serving others.

The Mission team works with charitable organizations to restore homes with accessibility for the elderly and disabled; fight hunger by serving at soup kitchens, food pantries and shelters; serve at Early Childhood Education centers that support lower-income families; revitalize underserved neighborhood communities and assist with senior centers.  
  
It takes a village of youth and adults to cook and serve the buffet-style dinner each Friday during the Lenten season. Approximately 100 volunteers are involved in the Fish Fry that serves 500-700 people each week.  “Our team of volunteers looks forward to seeing one another each year and we especially love seeing our loyal customers who come back year after year. We are told that we have the best Fish Fry in town and although the food is delicious, the people make our Fish Fry the most special,” says Christy Gruenbaum, Director of Youth Ministry.

The Presentation Fish Fry begins Friday, February 16 and continues each Friday of Lent through March 23 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the church’s Auditorium. The menu includes fried shrimp and tilapia, baked cod, salad bar, baked potato, vegetables plus homemade desserts. Cost is $12 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 4-11. On March 2, the KC Symphony String Quartet will perform.


