Presidential Inaugural Committee Releases Inaugural Parade Information January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, January 16, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced those participating in the inaugural parade in the order of planned appearance. More than 8,000 people will follow the President and Vice President as they proceed 1.5 miles from the Capitol to the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue, continuing the tradition that began with Thomas Jefferson in 1801.

More than 7,000 spots do not require a ticket and members of the public are warmly invited to attend and watch. Members of our Armed Forces will join groups representing everyday Americans from across the country in the parade, which follows the Presidential Escort. Additionally, each branch of the military will pay tribute to our country by doing a flyover at the appropriate point when their branch is represented in the parade. The planned order of the parade is below:

FIRST DIVISION

United States Army, Staff element

United States Army Field Band

United States Military Academy

United States Army

United States Army Color Guard

United States Army National Guard

United States Army Reserve

New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Caisson Platoon of the Third Infantry Regiment

Nassau County Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums (New York)

Wounded Warrior Project

Disabled American Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America

New York Military Academy

The Marist College Band (New York)

Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team (Kentucky)

West Monroe High School Marching Band (Louisiana)

Texas State University Strutters

Talladega College Band (Alabama)

Boy Scouts of America



SECOND DIVISION

United States Marine Corps, Staff element

United States Marine Band

United States Marine Corps

United States Marine Corps Color Guard

United States Marine Corps Reserve

Navajo Code Talkers Association

United States Border Patrol Pipes and Drums

United States Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team

Culver Academies Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes (Indiana)

Columbus North High School Marching Band (Indiana)

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team (Vermont)

Rural Tractor Brigade

University of Tennessee Marching Band

Boy Scouts of America



THIRD DIVISION

United States Navy, Staff element

United States Navy Band

United States Naval Academy

United States Navy

United States Navy Color Guard

United States Naval Reserve

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse (California)

Coastal Florida Police and Fire Pipes and Drums

Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard (Michigan)

AMVETS

1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard

Girl Scouts of America

Franklin Regional High School Marching Band (Pennsylvania)

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion (Virginia)

Lil’ Wranglers (Texas)

Boy Scouts of America



FOURTH DIVISION

United States Air Force, Staff element

United States Air Force Band

United States Air Force Academy

United States Air Force

United States Air Force Color Guard

United States Air National Guard

United States Air Force Reserve

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes (South Carolina)

The Citadel Summerall Guards

1st Calvary Division Horse Calvary Detachment

Olivet Nazarene University Marching Band (Illinois)

Military and Department of Defense Kids Overseas (U.S. Naval Air Station, Sigonella, Italy)

Tupelo High School Marching Band (Mississippi)

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Michigan)

Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Band (Florida)

Boy Scouts of America



FIFTH DIVISION

United States Coast Guard, Staff element

United States Coast Guard Band

United States Coast Guard Academy

United States Coast Guard

United States Coast Guard Color Guard

United States Coast Guard Reserve

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit (Ohio)

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association

Palm Beach Police Honor Guard (Florida)

Russellville High School Marching Band (Arkansas)

Colorado Freedom Riders

Frankfort High School Marching Band (West Virginia)

Boy Scouts of America

United States Merchant Marine Academy Staff

United States Merchant Marine Academy Band

United States Merchant Marine Color Guard

United States Merchant Marine Academy Company

First Troop Philadelphia City Calvary Virginia Military Institute

Parade participant lineup and order of appearance subject to change.





