Press Conference 8/17 11 AM / PRO DEO Youth Center Announcement. Immediate help is needed. August 17, 2017



The award-winning nonprofit Pro Deo Youth Center, which has served over 2500 teenagers in the Lee’s Summit community, is facing severe financial crisis and may be forced to close its doors before its 2017-2018 programs can officially begin.

TODAY, Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 11a.m., a FACEBOOK LIVE Community/Press Conference will be held at Pro Deo Youth Center to share details about the plight of the organization.

Immediate help is needed. Until this week, Pro Deo has never run in the deficit; but now funding outlook has become bleak and payroll can’t be met. Dedicated staff members will not receive a paycheck this coming week without some type of emergency pledge drive. The new Executive Director, who is a newcomer to the local cause, has stepped into a volunteer role to help make ends meet. On the evening of August 16, the Pro Deo Board of Directors reached out to co-founders Kylie and Andy Ewing for immediate assistance with community outreach. “We’re looking for a miracle,” said Kylie Ewing, former Executive Director and co-founder of Pro Deo. “We know that miracles have transformed Pro Deo from an outreach in the park in 2009 to a fully-staffed place where teens can meet daily to receive needed help with issues that can range from schoolwork to sexual abuse to suicide. Our funding has always come from the caring individuals across the community. Hearts will be broken if we cannot continue to offer local teenagers the support they desperately need. I am asking everyone to please come to our aid and help us find a way to keep the program open.” There will be a love offering on Sunday, August 20th at 7pm, at Pro Deo Youth Center, located at 210 NE Chipman Road, Lee's Summit MO 64086.

Community questions and concerns will be publicly addressed at that time…everyone is invited to attend. About Pro Deo Youth Center The Mission: Every Teen Loved, Valued, and Equipped for Change Pro Deo Youth Center is a relational organization geared toward teenagers in grades 9-12th and serves four high schools throughout Lee's Summit.





