Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued the following statement today regarding COMBAT:





"Today, oversight of Combat is placed under the prosecutor, the same place it originated, by the Legislature’s unanimous override of the County Executive’s veto. I will do my level best to restore trust for this important tax and provide oversight in a straightforward and transparent manner.





To those who have received funding through Combat in the past, no deadlines are impacted and we look forward to finding more efficiency in the application process.