Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Public Comments Speaker Approached During...

Public Comments Speaker Approached During Council Meeting

May 5, 2017 

By Stephanie Edwards
Tribune Reporter

Robert Dye spoke his mind during the public comments session of the City Council meeting Thursday night. Dye, who had run against Councilmember Diane Forte in the 2014 election, made statements about Forte's business dealings, and emails he reportedly received days before that election that detailed those dealings.

After several speakers approached the microphone and the meeting continued, Dye was seated in the Council chambers when a couple of men he did not know spoke to him in a manner he described as "threatening."

"He told me to never speak to another one of the family members again," he said. "They got in my face."

Dye said that he asked the two men if they were threatening him. "I just told them that I am not afraid, that they don't intimidate me," Dye said.

There was no physical contact. "No one put their hands on me," Dye said. "It was a threatening thing."

Another man that was seated nearby stood and informed the police officer near the door that the men were threatening Dye, he said. "They moved away from me then.”

Afterwards Dye said he left the meeting and thought that one of the men wanted to speak to him, but he did not respond. 

Dye said that the incident did not bother him that much. "I'm just going to forget about it," he said. "I'm just going to drop it."

What bothered him more was the fact that another speaker had gotten up during the meeting and declared everything he had said a lie. "Everything I said I had verified," he said. "I wasn't saying anything that wasn't the truth."



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 11,752
Jackson County Sheriff's Office - Sobriety Checkpoint
Page Views: 2,979
Ethics Commission Finds Forte in Violation of State Statute, Next Step Lies with City Council
Page Views: 2,398
Lee's Summit Woman Sentenced for $1.5 Million Embezzlement Schemes, Identity Theft
Page Views: 853
Editorial: The Madness is in the Comments
Page Views: 794
All About Maisie Seimears Rodenbaugh
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Summit Theatre Group will present Arthur Miller's award-winning play "ALL MY SONS", at the MCC Longview Cultural Arts Center, opening Friday evening September 12 at 7:30 pm.
Summit Theatre Group will present Arthur Miller's award-winning play "ALL MY SONS", at the MCC Longview Cultural Arts Center, opening Friday evening September 12 at 7:30 pm.
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio