



By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





Robert Dye spoke his mind during the public comments session of the City Council meeting Thursday night. Dye, who had run against Councilmember Diane Forte in the 2014 election, made statements about Forte's business dealings, and emails he reportedly received days before that election that detailed those dealings.





After several speakers approached the microphone and the meeting continued, Dye was seated in the Council chambers when a couple of men he did not know spoke to him in a manner he described as "threatening."





"He told me to never speak to another one of the family members again," he said. "They got in my face."





Dye said that he asked the two men if they were threatening him. "I just told them that I am not afraid, that they don't intimidate me," Dye said.





There was no physical contact. "No one put their hands on me," Dye said. "It was a threatening thing."





Another man that was seated nearby stood and informed the police officer near the door that the men were threatening Dye, he said. "They moved away from me then.”





Afterwards Dye said he left the meeting and thought that one of the men wanted to speak to him, but he did not respond.





Dye said that the incident did not bother him that much. "I'm just going to forget about it," he said. "I'm just going to drop it."





What bothered him more was the fact that another speaker had gotten up during the meeting and declared everything he had said a lie. "Everything I said I had verified," he said. "I wasn't saying anything that wasn't the truth."



