Per State Law and City Charter provisions, candidates for the vacancy must meet the following criteria:





1. A qualified voter in the State of Missouri;





2. A resident of the city for two years next preceding appointment and a qualified voter;





3. Shall remain a resident of District 4 and a qualified voter;





4. A resident of District 4 for six months next preceding appointment;





5. Not in arrears for any unpaid City taxes or municipal user fees; and,





6. Not in forfeiture or defalcation in office.





Candidates may file in the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, 220 SE Green Street, from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017, until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Interviews will be conducted by the Mayor and City Council during a meeting tentatively set for May 11, 2017.





For more information, please call the City Clerk at 969-1006 or e-mail to Denise.Chisum@cityofls.net.