Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Public Notice: Filing for District 4 Councilmember begins Monday, April 24, 2017

April 22, 2017

Notice is hereby given to the registered voters of Council District 4 in the city of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, that the City Council of said city will be accepting filings and resumes for the appointment of Councilmember to fill a vacancy in District 4.  Click map of the district boundaries.

Per State Law and City Charter provisions, candidates for the vacancy must meet the following criteria:  

1.     A qualified voter in the State of Missouri;

2.     A resident of the city for two years next preceding appointment and a qualified voter;

3.     Shall remain a resident of District 4 and a qualified voter;

4.     A resident of District 4 for six months next preceding appointment;

5.     Not in arrears for any unpaid City taxes or municipal user fees; and,

6.     Not in forfeiture or defalcation in office.

Candidates may file in the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, 220 SE Green Street, from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017, until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017.  Interviews will be conducted by the Mayor and City Council during a meeting tentatively set for May 11, 2017. 

For more information, please call the City Clerk at 969-1006 or e-mail to Denise.Chisum@cityofls.net. 


