Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Public Works Committee Hears Details about...

Public Works Committee Hears Details about Weekend Landfill Fire

Public Works Committee Hears Details about Weekend Landfill Fire

May 20, 2017

By Stephanie Edwards
Tribune Reporter

Public Works Committee members, including Committee Chair Dave Mosby, and members Committee members Mayor Pro-tem Rob Binney and Councilmember Phyllis Edson, heard more details about the fire that occurred at the city's landfill over the weekend. Chris Bussen, Solid Waste Superintendent for the City of Lee's Summit, addressed the public works committee with this month's tonnage numbers for the city landfill. 

The landfill is operated by Heartland Environmental Services, LLC, doing business as Summit Waste Systems, who entered into a contract with the City in March of 2016.

Bussen reported that the February average tonnage was 343 tons per day (TPD.) Daily averages in April increased slightly to 379 TPD, but April numbers are up considerably to 710 TPD.
Committee member Binney commented that the landfill was running "like the old days." He asked the superintendent what the reasons were behind the increase. The City is given information, but no longer oversees the operation of the landfill.

"Any indication what's going on in the increase in tonnage," Councilmember Binney asked.
"This is a pass-through report," Bussen said. "We simply receive the information from our contractor. They have told us that they have signed at least one contract with a hauler to bring in more material." Bussen said that the contractor is looking to fill the additional space approved by the Council last year within about 30 months, or roughly three years. The permit modification was based on allocation of space, and not a specific time frame, he said.

Binney said that the Department of Natural Resources had finally approved the additional space.
"So, we're looking at a thirty-month clock now on the life of the landfill," he asked.

Binney then asked Bussen about the fire that was battled at the landfill on Saturday afternoon. The Yardways Facility did have a fire Saturday afternoon, he said. The City was notified about four o'clock in the afternoon. "The vendor contacted the fire department. The fire department responded," Bussen said, and noted that the vendor cooperated well with the fire department. 

The City received notification about 3:30 Sunday morning that the fire had been "extinguished and was under control." The City then contacted DNR who then conducted their own inspection on Tuesday.

"We've been documenting everything that took place," he continued. "I think it was the high winds and the lack of grinding that was the problem. Once you grind the material, there is less of a chance for it to ignite."

Two other incidents have occurred in the last decade, he said, where high winds and a lack of grinding were a factor. "We have talked to the vendor and we will be doing additional inspections from here on out to make sure that these types of situations don't occur," Bussen said. The vendor is in full agreement, he said.

"We will be modifying our operations plan with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to make sure that we don't have any smoke where he don't want smoke," Bussen said.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,060
TRAFFIC SWITCH: Motorists on U.S. 50 Will Switch to New Pavement At Route 291
Page Views: 1,515
Congratulations to LS R-7 Retiring Staff Members
Page Views: 1,493
Justice for Jake Memorial Run and Walk Aims to Fight Benzo Epidemic
Page Views: 1,141
Kraus' Statement on REAL ID
Page Views: 1,071
Fred DeMoro is Appointed to District 4 Council Seat
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Ribbon Cutting: Jefferson Health Care
Ribbon Cutting: Jefferson Health Care
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio