By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





Public Works Committee members, including Committee Chair Dave Mosby, and members Committee members Mayor Pro-tem Rob Binney and Councilmember Phyllis Edson, heard more details about the fire that occurred at the city's landfill over the weekend. Chris Bussen, Solid Waste Superintendent for the City of Lee's Summit, addressed the public works committee with this month's tonnage numbers for the city landfill.





The landfill is operated by Heartland Environmental Services, LLC, doing business as Summit Waste Systems, who entered into a contract with the City in March of 2016.





Bussen reported that the February average tonnage was 343 tons per day (TPD.) Daily averages in April increased slightly to 379 TPD, but April numbers are up considerably to 710 TPD.

Committee member Binney commented that the landfill was running "like the old days." He asked the superintendent what the reasons were behind the increase. The City is given information, but no longer oversees the operation of the landfill.





"Any indication what's going on in the increase in tonnage," Councilmember Binney asked.

"This is a pass-through report," Bussen said. "We simply receive the information from our contractor. They have told us that they have signed at least one contract with a hauler to bring in more material." Bussen said that the contractor is looking to fill the additional space approved by the Council last year within about 30 months, or roughly three years. The permit modification was based on allocation of space, and not a specific time frame, he said.





Binney said that the Department of Natural Resources had finally approved the additional space.

"So, we're looking at a thirty-month clock now on the life of the landfill," he asked.





Binney then asked Bussen about the fire that was battled at the landfill on Saturday afternoon. The Yardways Facility did have a fire Saturday afternoon, he said. The City was notified about four o'clock in the afternoon. "The vendor contacted the fire department. The fire department responded," Bussen said, and noted that the vendor cooperated well with the fire department.





The City received notification about 3:30 Sunday morning that the fire had been "extinguished and was under control." The City then contacted DNR who then conducted their own inspection on Tuesday.





"We've been documenting everything that took place," he continued. "I think it was the high winds and the lack of grinding that was the problem. Once you grind the material, there is less of a chance for it to ignite."





Two other incidents have occurred in the last decade, he said, where high winds and a lack of grinding were a factor. "We have talked to the vendor and we will be doing additional inspections from here on out to make sure that these types of situations don't occur," Bussen said. The vendor is in full agreement, he said.





"We will be modifying our operations plan with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to make sure that we don't have any smoke where he don't want smoke," Bussen said.