By Tina Chace,

Lee’s Summit EDC





The Lee’s Summit EDC has hired Jessica Hamilton to lead its business retention and expansion efforts. As Director of Community and Investor Relations, Jessica will be responsible for managing business retention and expansion (BRE) and workforce development initiatives as well as special programs related to membership, entrepreneurship and small business resources. Hamilton previously held a similar position with the Platte County EDC. She comes to the LSEDC with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and a Master’s in Public Administration from Missouri State University.





Q: You hit the ground running with the LSEDC in January. What has the first month been like so far and what are your initial priorities?





A: Initially I am focusing on getting to know the major employers in Lee’s Summit. I want to focus on companies that employ 50 to 200, placing a specific emphasis on manufacturing, warehousing and health care. I’ve been meeting and setting appointments with executive managers and warehouse managers to get a sense of what’s going on in their companies and getting a handle on the general Lee’s Summit business climate so we can determine the best way to assist companies interested in expanding.





Q: Do you have a particular passion when it comes to Economic Development?





A: Workforce Development plays such a vital role in economic development and in the effort to recruit and retain companies. I really enjoy exposing the new pipeline of employees to existing companies and sharing the news that someone can grow up here, stay here and still provide for their family with a great job. When I first started my career, my mentor said, “You just have economic development in your blood.” It’s so true. I really enjoy working with both sectors in order to help create a better community.





It’s so important for LSEDC to help bridge the connection between the business community and education partners. I will be working to make sure our business community knows the resources that are out there when trying to hire employees and that potential employees and students are aware of local business opportunities. I am certain the Missouri Innovation Campus will play a big role in our strategy.





Q: How do you think your previous economic development experience will help you in your new role?





A: I will be starting conversations with our business community in order to identify challenges specific to Lee’s Summit. Because Lee’s Summit is part of the broader Kansas City metropolitan area, we do have some regional resources that can help serve our local business community. I will be working to get the ball rolling on implementing some of those components.





Q: How did you end up in economic development, specifically business retention and workforce development?





A: I honestly fell into it. It wasn’t anything I sought after. When I started at Platte County EDC, it was a created role to focus on workforce retention and expansion. I started out working with the business community and education partners, and I loved how everyone wanted to work together to create a stronger community.





I really enjoy all the partners that I get to work with. Everybody has one goal in mind, and that is to help grow the state, the region, the local communities and I actually love being a part of all of that.





Q: Is there a specific message you want to send to the business community about the LSEDC and your role there?





A: Our goal is to be proactive versus reactive. We want the business community to know that we are a resource, so we want companies to contact us on any given challenge. Whether it’s a workforce concern or a land use issue or a question about infrastructure or utilities, we want to be the first call that business owner or executive makes. During my visits with local employers, I’ll also be working to identify additional partners for a variety of initiatives.