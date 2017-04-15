Lee's Summit Tribune

Questions Google Fiber Posed at Council

April 22, 2017

By Stephanie Edwards
Tribune Reporter

Dale Coy, a Lee’s Summit resident, appeared before the City Council at Thursday night’s meeting. Coy addressed three issues before the Council, one of which were his concerns over the inability to view the Lee’s Summit Television channel (LSTV) through Google Fiber TV. 

“On June 20, 2013, Council approved the ordinance signing up with Google Fiber, including community service agreement,” Coy said. April 2, 2015, the Internet service provider presented an update before the Council, he said. In December of 2015, Google Fiber was installed at his residence. “I really, really like Google Fiber, except that I really, really miss having Lee’s Summit TV,” he said. He has done without the City’s channel for 16 months, he said.

In March of last year the Council was briefed on network and wi-fi issues, he said, with little mention of LSTV. Last April, there was another update. “Council said, ‘work it out,’” he said. A new agreement was signed with Google Fiber last December, enabling community service.  
“Now, where is my LSTV channel,” Coy asked.

Councilmember Rob Binney asked for an update from Steve Marsh, Chief Technology Officer for the City, during the IT department’s presentation of the Strategic Planning Report. “What is the exit strategy with Google if we don’t see progression,” Binney asked. He then joked that he and Councilmember Dave Mosby had ladders and could take care of the issue themselves. “We’re pretty good on ladders,” he said.

“I don’t know if there is a point where we can pull the ripcord and say ‘we’re out,’” Steve said. The City can only cross their fingers and “hope they get it up.”

“We can absolutely visit with Law and see if there is a compliance agreement violation,” he added.
Google Fiber customers are unable to view the Lee’s Summit channel, but the channel is available online at the City’s website, cityofls.net

“Continue your efforts with Google,” Mayor Randy Rhoads said to Steve. “Please.”


