Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
BCMS Basketball Teams Volunteer At Coldwater Food Pantry

December 30, 2017 

The Bernard Campbell Middle School girls and boys basketball teams stepped away from the gym on Dec. 14 and put their teamwork skills to use at the Coldwater Food Pantry in Lee's Summit. 

The teams helped set up for a community dinner, unloaded and sorted family holiday gifts and helped prepare for the busiest time of the year for the pantry. Coldwater’s Friends Day Food Pantry is open from noon to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month or by appointment at other times. During the holidays, the schedule may be adjusted. 

Volunteers distribute three bags of groceries to an average of 120 families at each Friends Day. Volunteer drivers also deliver groceries to 40 to 50 homebound seniors each Friends Day through the Senior Mobile Pantry. 

If anyone is interested in donating or volunteering with Coldwater, contact the Director, Monica Hubbard at director@coldwater.me.


