Bernard Campbell Middle School eighth-grade industrial technology students had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on learning experience that combined science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills with marketing and sales.





Eighteen students visited the Specialty Equipment Market Association STEM Expo, held Feb. 9 at the Kansas City Convention Center. Students worked in groups of two to design their own dream car, followed by a tour of the World of Wheels showroom floor. During the visit, students had a first-hand look at automotive innovations as well as the opportunity to ask questions of the experts before the showroom opened to the public.





After seeing the latest automotive innovations, the students re-examined their own car designs and made modifications. In addition, the students developed a 30-second “elevator speech” to pitch their design to engineers at the event.





All nine pairs from BCMS advanced to the final round in the design competition from among more than 300 middle-school students.