Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Brooke Morehead Honored By KC Suburban Elementary Principals Association

January 13, 2018 

Brooke Morehead, assistant principal at Summit Pointe Elementary, was named Outstanding Assistant Principal by the Kansas City Suburban Elementary Principals Association. She will be recognized at the Missouri Association of Elementary Principal’s Conference, scheduled for March 3-6.

In nominations, Mrs. Morehead was praised for being an advocate for students and for always working for students’ best interests. “She has a strong belief in growing others, which is evident in her work with both students and teachers,” stated a colleague. “She is a strong listener and provides creative ideas to those who seek her advice. Brooke is always willing to learn and pushes herself and those around her to improve.  She provides support and consistently asks those in our learning community, ‘What can I do to help?’  When the answer to that question is difficult or undefined, Brooke is not afraid to tackle it with the commitment of someone passionate about student learning and focused on supporting Summit Pointe Elementary in any way possible. She's persistent, consistent and displays perseverance.”

Mrs. Morehead has served as assistant principal at Summit Pointe for two years and previously worked for 12 years at Richardson Elementary, serving as a first-, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher. Before coming to Lee’s Summit R-7, she worked as a fifth-grade teacher at Mill Creek Upper Elementary in Belton. In all, Mrs. Morehead has 18 years of experience in education.

“I am truly blessed to work with the staff and students at Summit Pointe Elementary. It's an honor to serve our school community,” she said. “I am so appreciative of this award from the KCSEPA. There are many hard-working members of our team and this is recognition of each one's dedication to the students at Summit Pointe.”

A Lee’s Summit resident, she is married to Tyler Morehead, and they have a daughter, Paige. Mrs. Morehead earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri State University, her master’s of education from MidAmerica Nazarene University and her specialist degree in school administration from the University of Central Missouri.



