Campbell Middle School cheerleaders host Custodian Appreciation Dinner





The Bernard Campbell Middle School cheerleaders hosted their second annual Custodian Appreciation Dinner on Sept. 14. The cheerleaders provided custodians with a taco buffet, prepared and served in the school’s family and consumer sciences lab.





“BCMS cheerleaders are eager to show our custodians how much we appreciate all their hard work,” according to the cheerleaders. The students are pictured with custodians at Campbell Middle School.