Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Campbell Middle School cheerleaders host Custodian Appreciation Dinner

Campbell Middle School cheerleaders host Custodian Appreciation Dinner

September 23, 2017

The Bernard Campbell Middle School cheerleaders hosted their second annual Custodian Appreciation Dinner on Sept. 14. The cheerleaders provided custodians with a taco buffet, prepared and served in the school’s family and consumer sciences lab. 

“BCMS cheerleaders are eager to show our custodians how much we appreciate all their hard work,” according to the cheerleaders. The students are pictured with custodians at Campbell Middle School.


