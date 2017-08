Chipotle Fundraiser for Lee's Summit West Swim & Dive Team On Sunday, October 8 2017, the Lee's Summit West Swim & Dive Team will hold a fundraiser from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The fundraiser will take place at the Chipotle at 1716 NW Chipman Road in Lee's Summit, MO.

Fifty percent of the proceeds spent at Chipotle between 4:00 p.m. and 8 p.m. will benefit the LSW Swim & Dive Team.