Home » News » R-7 School News » Choirs From Lee’s Summit North And Lee’s Summit...

Choirs From Lee’s Summit North And Lee’s Summit West Selected To Perform At Missouri Music Educators Association Conference

Choirs From Lee’s Summit North And Lee’s Summit West Selected To Perform At Missouri Music Educators Association Conference

December 30, 2017 

Two Lee’s Summit R-7 School District high-school choirs were selected to perform at the prestigious Missouri Music Educators Association (MMEA) conference, scheduled for Jan. 24 through 27 at the Tan-Tar-A resort in Osage Beach.  

The Lee’s Summit North High School Combined Women’s Choirs, directed by Jonathan Krinke and Brad Light, and the Lee’s Summit West High School Concert Choir, directed by Amy Krinke and Jacob Lowry, were selected through “blind” audition with a panel of judges reviewing recordings without knowing the names of the groups, the schools or the directors. More than 172 applications were reviewed this year.  Only five high school choirs were selected total.

The LSWHS choir will perform at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 26, and the LSNHS choir will perform at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 26.


