Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Flapjacks and Robots with the LSN Broncobots 1987

December 30, 2017 

Join the Lee's Summit North Broncobots FIRST Robotics Team 1987, Saturday, January 6th from
8:00 to 10:00 a.m., as they kick off their season with their annual pancake breakfast. 

All you can eat pancakes start at 8 a.m. for $6 at the Lee's Summit North High School Commons located at 901 NE Douglas St, Lee's Summit, MO 64086-4505.

The FIRST Robotics Kickoff Video will begin at 9 a.m.

There will also be a silent auction until 10 a.m.

All proceeds will go to support the Broncobots throughout the season.


