Join the Lee's Summit North Broncobots FIRST Robotics Team 1987, Saturday, January 6th from

8:00 to 10:00 a.m., as they kick off their season with their annual pancake breakfast.





All you can eat pancakes start at 8 a.m. for $6 at the Lee's Summit North High School Commons located at 901 NE Douglas St, Lee's Summit, MO 64086-4505.





The FIRST Robotics Kickoff Video will begin at 9 a.m.





There will also be a silent auction until 10 a.m.





All proceeds will go to support the Broncobots throughout the season.