Families Helped By Holy Spirit Catholic Church





Approximately 55 families with children served through Great Beginnings Early Childhood Center received holiday assistance thanks to donations from Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The church is among numerous religious and civic organizations as well as businesses that help Lee’s Summit R-7 School District children and families facing financial struggles.





During December, the church donated “wish-list” items for the children as well as household items such as vacuum cleaners, dishes, paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning items. Also provided were gift cards for grocery shopping.





This is the 11th year in a row that Holy Spirit has helped Great Beginnings families during the holidays. Families receiving help are enrolled in Great Beginnings programs including Parents As Teachers, Title 1 preschool, special education and Head Start.





In addition to the holiday support, the church provided around 45 new coats for Great Beginnings children and around 60 backpacks. Holy Spirit also assists with specific situations such as a family in need of a car seat.





One family receiving gifts shared, “Oh my word, thank you for everything. I've been crying all morning after picking up the gifts at Great Beginnings. I could never thank you enough. Merry Christmas to you all!"





Another parent added, “I just wanted to say thank you so much for getting us signed up for the Christmas gifts at Holy Spirit! They went above and beyond in providing wonderful gifts for the children. We were so stressed leading up to the holiday season, thinking about three extra kiddos that needed presents. It is such a blessing to have so many gifts under our tree!"