KC Scholars, a new scholarship and college savings match program, recently announced its first-ever scholarship recipients, 77 percent of whom will be first-generation college students.

A total 27 of the 608 metro-area scholarship recipients are from the Lee's Summit R-7 School District. Lee's Summit High School juniors receiving the traditional scholarships, which are up to $10,000 per year, are Kaylee Bake, Andrew Collins, Jayci Goodwin, Nataly Mallma, Lauren Eason and Julie Bussen.





Lee's Summit High School freshmen receiving the college savings account scholarships are Nicole Jacobsen, Jayda Edgar, Daniella Archdekin, Lorenzo Turney, Alyssa Harmon, Talli Cannon, Nickolas Hammond, Brittney Nino, Luke Michel, Hailee Howard, Aubriana Duvall, Sydnee McDonald, Felix Anudike, Hannah Hukriede, Violet Esquivel, Shawn Oldham, Megan Cross and Eghosasere Ogbevoen.





Lee's Summit West High School juniors receiving the traditional scholarship s are Conner Berens, Emiline Stewart and Charles Jones.