Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » R-7 School News » KC Scholars Scholarship Recipients

KC Scholars Scholarship Recipients

May 13, 2017 

KC Scholars, a new scholarship and college savings match program, recently announced its first-ever scholarship recipients, 77 percent of whom will be first-generation college students.
 
A total 27 of the 608 metro-area scholarship recipients are from the Lee's Summit R-7 School District. Lee's Summit High School juniors receiving the traditional scholarships, which are up to $10,000 per year, are Kaylee Bake, Andrew Collins, Jayci Goodwin, Nataly Mallma, Lauren Eason and Julie Bussen. 

Lee's Summit High School freshmen receiving the college savings account scholarships are Nicole Jacobsen, Jayda Edgar, Daniella Archdekin, Lorenzo Turney, Alyssa Harmon, Talli Cannon, Nickolas Hammond, Brittney Nino, Luke Michel, Hailee Howard, Aubriana Duvall, Sydnee McDonald, Felix Anudike, Hannah Hukriede, Violet Esquivel, Shawn Oldham, Megan Cross and Eghosasere Ogbevoen.

Lee's Summit West High School juniors receiving the traditional scholarship s are Conner Berens, Emiline Stewart and Charles Jones.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the R-7 School News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,110
Public Comments Speaker Approached During Council Meeting
Page Views: 1,669
Missouri Ethics Commission Hands Down Letter of Reprimand to the City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,564
Council Comments Erupt with Support and Detraction for Councilmember Diane Forte
Page Views: 1,480
Council Votes Down Further Action Against Forte
Page Views: 1,310
Fred DeMoro is Appointed to District 4 Council Seat
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Summit Lakes Middle School’s Veterans’ Wall recognizes soldiers’ sacrifice
Summit Lakes Middle School’s Veterans’ Wall recognizes soldiers’ sacrifice
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio