Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation to host Taste of Lee’s Summit

Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation to host Taste of Lee’s Summit

January 13, 2018 

Popular event includes hundreds of auction items and more than a dozen local restaurants

The Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation will host the 19th annual Taste of Lee’s Summit on March 3 to raise money in support of excellence in education in our community. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 25 Years of Giving,” a salute to the Foundation’s birthday. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is located at The Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit (adults 21 and over only). Advance tickets are required.

Taste of Lee’s Summit draws strong support from area businesses and corporations, and a sellout crowd of more than 600 is anticipated again this year. The fundraising goal for this year’s event is $100,000. The event will include both live and silent auctions, special entertainment, game board excitement and cuisine from more than a dozen local restaurants.

Donations for live and silent auction items are due by Feb. 7. In addition, sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information about donating or purchasing tickets, go to www.lsedfoundation.com or contact the Educational Foundation office at (816) 986-1088. Tickets are $75 per person, and attire is business casual.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the Educational Foundation in cooperation with the Lee’s Summit R-7 Music Parents and Great Beginnings Early Education Center.

The Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation is a non-profit, 501c3 organization established in 1993 to raise and manage funds in support of educational opportunities for students at all levels in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District. For more information about the Foundation, please visit www.lsedfoundation.com.



