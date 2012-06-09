Lee’s Summit R-7 Families Invited To Use My School Bucks To Track Their Children’s School Meals August 12, 2017



Lee’s Summit R-7 School District families have the opportunity to track their children’s school lunch and breakfast purchases, check meal account balances, receive low-balance alerts and pay for meals through a web-based program known as My School Bucks. The convenient meal online payment and monitoring program is available on the R-7 Nutrition Services webpage (upper right portion of page) at http://leessummitschoolnutrition.com.



By using My School Bucks, families have a safe and secure option for managing their children’s school breakfast and lunch payments via their digital devices. Parents receive their own secure login and create a password. The option to track accounts, monitor student cafeteria purchases, check balances and receive low-balance e-mail alerts is free. A $1.95 transaction fee is charged for online payments.









