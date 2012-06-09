Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » R-7 School News » Lee’s Summit R-7 Families Invited To Use My...

Lee’s Summit R-7 Families Invited To Use My School Bucks To Track Their Children’s School Meals

August 12, 2017

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District families have the opportunity to track their children’s school lunch and breakfast purchases, check meal account balances, receive low-balance alerts and pay for meals through a web-based program known as My School Bucks. The convenient meal online payment and monitoring program is available on the R-7 Nutrition Services webpage (upper right portion of page) at http://leessummitschoolnutrition.com.

By using My School Bucks, families have a safe and secure option for managing their children’s school breakfast and lunch payments via their digital devices. Parents receive their own secure login and create a password. The option to track accounts, monitor student cafeteria purchases, check balances and receive low-balance e-mail alerts is free. A $1.95 transaction fee is charged for online payments.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the R-7 School News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,189
#practices4life August
Page Views: 1,014
Lee's Summit Experiencing Food Shortage
Page Views: 889
New Charges Filed in Fatal Shooting of Police Officer. Charged is William Grant Noble of Clinton
Page Views: 626
Answering questions about Board of Education - from Board President Terri Harmon
Page Views: 421
#practices4life
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Prairie Lee Lake Cleanup Day, June 9, 2012
Prairie Lee Lake Cleanup Day, June 9, 2012
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio