Lee’s Summit R-7 School District superintendent search announcement - 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

January 8, 2017

Lee's Summit R-7 School District superintendent search announcement - 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. 

Bob White, Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education president, will make an announcement at this time. 
Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road,Lee’s Summit, Mo.  64086.


Comments

  1. Clark Patterson says:
    January 9th, 2017 at 12:19
    The last "update" on the search was dated 11/15/2016, as found on the board website!


