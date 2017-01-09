Home
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee’s Summit R-7 School District superintendent search announcement - 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
January 8, 2017
Lee’s Summit R-7 School District superintendent search announcement - 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
Bob White, Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education president, will make an announcement at this time.
Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road,Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64086.
Comments
Clark Patterson says:
January 9th, 2017 at 12:19
The last "update" on the search was dated 11/15/2016, as found on the board website!
Rob Binney announces plan to run for city council seat
