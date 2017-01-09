Lee’s Summit R-7 School District superintendent search announcement - 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. January 8, 2017

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District superintendent search announcement - 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Bob White, Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education president, will make an announcement at this time. Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road,Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64086.





