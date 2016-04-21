Lee’s Summit School District Sweeps Regionals August 5, 2017



By Madeline Antey

Intern Reporter



After months of preparation, running, stretching, tumbling, stunting and more, all three LSR7 High School cheer squads rocked the mat at regionals on July 22.



Divisions are based upon size and diversity of the team. This year, each Lee’s Summit team was placed in a different division and each came out on top.



“If you have more people [on a team] you can put more stunts in the air, which can earn more points. If you have less people it is easier to get the entire team to do something the same way at the same time, which can earn more points as well. This means that a team with 25 people competing against a team of 14 people can hardly be judged fairly and accurately,” Lee’s Summit North captain Cassidy Folken said, “It might be easier for others to understand by saying that this is not a game between two people, but it does have similar aspects, like the fact that they want it to be an even number of people against each other. In volleyball you have the same number on both sides of the court. So we put the same sized teams against each other in cheerleading.”



Each team practiced five days a week during the two weeks leading up to the competition.



“A typical practice looked like walking in, rolling out the mats, stretching, and then working on stunts or the dance or the cheer and then running the routine over and over and over again until practice was over,” Lee’s Summit High School Captain Chazli Turner said.



All that practice paid off for each team.



“Winning my senior year was like a dream come true. We just went into the 5A Large Division so we knew it'd be tough to win,” Lee’s Summit West Captain Ally Marriott said.



“It was the best feeling ever to win first place. All of the hard work that we put into it paid off. My initial reaction was to cry. I know that sounds silly but it was definitely the first thing that all of us did,” Turner said.



“My initial reaction was relief. I felt so proud of our team. We had, and still have, a target on our backs, being undefeated for three years in a row. The final week before regionals was very stressful, so when we came together and performed a routine that we would be proud of no matter our place, it made us all very proud of each other and lifted a large weight off our shoulders,” Folken said.



Each team celebrated their win uniquely.



“We rented out Creative Nails Nail Salon and we each got a $25 gift card and got 20% off and just had a little pizza/nail party there and everyone got all their nails done,” Lee’s Summit High School Captain Erica Milligan said.



“Our team celebrated with a victory dinner. Every year it is tradition to go to Applebee's after regionals. We celebrated by eating a dinner and watching our routine from that day,” Folken said.



“Most of us had a sleepover at Daves after the competition to celebrate along with our JV team who also won,” Marriott said.



All the teams are hoping to extend this winning streak to State which will take place on October 28 and 29.










