Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » R-7 School News » Lee’s Summit Senior High School Student...

Lee’s Summit Senior High School Student Selected as University of Missouri Stamps Scholar

Lee’s Summit Senior High School Student Selected as University of Missouri Stamps Scholar

March 3, 2018

The University of Missouri’s Honors College has announced the seven students who have received an invitation to join the prestigious Stamps Scholars Program starting in the fall of 2018. Among the 2018 cohort of Stamps Scholars at MU is Andrew Mitchell of Lee’s Summit Senior High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Mitchell, who intends to major in chemistry, serves at the President of his school’s chapter of National Honor Society. Though he values his academics, Mitchell says he has many other hobbies that he enjoys, including soccer, origami and hiking. His ever-growing curiosity about the world is what made Mitchell want to major in a science field.

The Stamps Scholar program, sponsored by the Stamps Family Charitable Foundation, is a merit scholarship program active at 40 universities nation-wide. It seeks to elevate the level of achievement among highly talented undergraduates through leadership, service and academics.

“Each of the students is very accomplished–in their academic, extra-curricular and personal activities,” says J.D. Bowers, Director of the MU Honors College. “They are also outstanding young scholars, and we are thrilled to welcome them to campus as a cohort and as individuals.”

A Stamps Scholar receives a full scholarship–all tuition, fees, room and board–as well as access to an educational enrichment fund that allows them to design and develop their own projects that support their academic success. The students are also assigned a research mentor starting in their first semester and spend two years working on a project with that mentor.

The entire cohort will live in the Honors College residence hall, Mark Twain Hall, and participate in the Andrew and Peggy Cherng Leadership FIG.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the R-7 School News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 5,462
Access to Downtown Lee’s Summit will be closed for several weeks
Page Views: 3,414
Four young Lee's Summit men charged for bringing weapon onto school property
Page Views: 1,340
David Kaney Graham
Page Views: 1,183
Congressman Cleaver Urges Cryptocurrency Companies to Monitor Extremist Groups
Page Views: 891
City employees turn out for Council discussion on wages
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Dorothy Dieker
Dorothy Dieker
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune