The University of Missouri’s Honors College has announced the seven students who have received an invitation to join the prestigious Stamps Scholars Program starting in the fall of 2018. Among the 2018 cohort of Stamps Scholars at MU is Andrew Mitchell of Lee’s Summit Senior High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.





Mitchell, who intends to major in chemistry, serves at the President of his school’s chapter of National Honor Society. Though he values his academics, Mitchell says he has many other hobbies that he enjoys, including soccer, origami and hiking. His ever-growing curiosity about the world is what made Mitchell want to major in a science field.





The Stamps Scholar program, sponsored by the Stamps Family Charitable Foundation, is a merit scholarship program active at 40 universities nation-wide. It seeks to elevate the level of achievement among highly talented undergraduates through leadership, service and academics.





“Each of the students is very accomplished–in their academic, extra-curricular and personal activities,” says J.D. Bowers, Director of the MU Honors College. “They are also outstanding young scholars, and we are thrilled to welcome them to campus as a cohort and as individuals.”





A Stamps Scholar receives a full scholarship–all tuition, fees, room and board–as well as access to an educational enrichment fund that allows them to design and develop their own projects that support their academic success. The students are also assigned a research mentor starting in their first semester and spend two years working on a project with that mentor.





The entire cohort will live in the Honors College residence hall, Mark Twain Hall, and participate in the Andrew and Peggy Cherng Leadership FIG.