Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » R-7 School News » Lee's Summit West Cheer and Dance Letters...

Lee's Summit West Cheer and Dance Letters Of Intent

Lee's Summit West Cheer and Dance Letters Of Intent

May 13, 2017 

Four members of the Lee's Summit West High School dance/cheer teams signed college letters of intent earlier this week. From left to right:

Lina Gutierrez signed a letter of intent to cheer at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Emma Costello will be dancing at Creighton University. She is a four year member of the LSW dance team, being co-captain the last two years. She is a three time All-State Academic recipient and a member of the Heart of America Youth Ballet and Competitive team.

Elisa Nill will be joining the dance team at the University of Oklahoma where she intends to study computer science. She lettered academically all four years of high school, is a member of the National Honor Society, was on the state champion dance team her freshman year, was dance team captain and homecoming queen her senior year.

Tara Stewart signed a letter of intent to dance at Iowa State University where she will be studying kinesiology.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the R-7 School News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,110
Public Comments Speaker Approached During Council Meeting
Page Views: 1,669
Missouri Ethics Commission Hands Down Letter of Reprimand to the City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,564
Council Comments Erupt with Support and Detraction for Councilmember Diane Forte
Page Views: 1,480
Council Votes Down Further Action Against Forte
Page Views: 1,310
Fred DeMoro is Appointed to District 4 Council Seat
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Collette Marie Moreno
Collette Marie Moreno
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio