Four members of the Lee's Summit West High School dance/cheer teams signed college letters of intent earlier this week. From left to right:





Lina Gutierrez signed a letter of intent to cheer at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Emma Costello will be dancing at Creighton University. She is a four year member of the LSW dance team, being co-captain the last two years. She is a three time All-State Academic recipient and a member of the Heart of America Youth Ballet and Competitive team.





Elisa Nill will be joining the dance team at the University of Oklahoma where she intends to study computer science. She lettered academically all four years of high school, is a member of the National Honor Society, was on the state champion dance team her freshman year, was dance team captain and homecoming queen her senior year.





Tara Stewart signed a letter of intent to dance at Iowa State University where she will be studying kinesiology.