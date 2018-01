Bessie Chitwood recalled fond memories of Loula Long Combs from 90 years ago





Kimberly Hassler, principal of Longview Farm Elementary, conducted a memorable tour of the school for Bessie Chitwood, a resident of the historic farm approximately 90 years ago.





Mrs. Chitwood lived on Longview Farm from age 6 to 10. She attended Lee’s Summit R-7 schools and shared her fond memories of Loula Long Combs. Pictured are Mrs. Hassler (left), Mrs. Chitwood (center) and Sara Steward, Mrs. Chitwood’s daughter.