Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Longview Farm Elementary Students Perform National Anthem At Mavericks Game
December 10, 2017
Sixth-graders from Longview Farm Elementary performed the National Anthem at the Dec. 10 Missouri Mavericks hockey game.
