LS R-7 Teachers Honored at Missouri Scholars Academy August 12, 2017



Pictured at Missouri Scholars Academy are (from left) Megan Carlson, Sara Witteman, Mindy Haesemeyer and Kameron Robinson



Sara Witteman and Mindy Haesemeyer, both Lee’s Summit North High School, and Melissa Woody, Lee’s Summit High School, were recognized at Teacher Appreciation Day, held this summer at the Missouri Scholars Academy.



Ms. Witteman was selected by Scholars Academy participant Megan Carlson. Ms. Haesemeyer was selected by participant Kameron Robinson. Ms. Woody was selected by participant Alexandria Mesz.



Missouri Scholars Academy is a three-week academic program for approximately 330 of Missouri gifted students. Close to 330 sophomores statewide are selected from among approximately 65,000 students. Acceptance is based on a student essay, teacher recommendations, PSAT scores and IQ tests. The academy is a residential program held on the University of Missouri-Columbia and funded by the State of Missouri.











