Lee’s Summit North High School students enrolled in the AVID program visited the Kansas State University campus on Feb. 13. The approximately 23 students participating in the visit toured the campus and learned about the university’s academic programs, student services and housing. The visit, aimed at AVID students from Kansas and Missouri, also provided workshops on leadership and integrity.





AVID, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, provides students with skills to prepare them for higher education. Student in this elective course learn study strategies, communication skills and soft skills necessary for success in college and beyond.